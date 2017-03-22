Student arrested after Cleburne High School evacuated over false alarm

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:28 Fort Worth Botanic Garden repairs

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's

3:46 Video: Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'

1:12 Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide

1:22 Typhenie Johnson disappearance