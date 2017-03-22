Student arrested after Cleburne High School evacuated over false alarm

A Cleburne High School student faces a felony charge after being accused of pulling a fire alarm between classes Wednesday, which led to the school being evacuated.
The incident happened about 1 p.m. between the school’s sixth and seventh periods, school district spokeswoman Lisa Magers said. School police and administrators searched the building and students returned to class about 15 minutes later.
The arrested student’s name was not being released.
Making a false report at a school is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
