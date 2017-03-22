Donations needed to help animals seized from Freestone County puppy mill

Donations are needed to help with surgery and other medical treatments on several animals seized earlier this month from a Freestone County puppy mill, an official with the Humane Society of North Texas said Wednesday.
Leg surgeries are needed on two dogs and many of the 132 dogs taken from the puppy mill near Buffalo are pregnant or they have upper respiratory infections from living in cramped cages. Buffalo is about 130 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
Officials with the Humane Society of North Texas based in Fort Worth and Freestone County deputies seized 178 animals on March 10.
On Friday during a hearing, officials with the Humane Society of North Texas were awarded custody of the animals and the owners waived an appeal, HSNT executive director Sandy Shelby said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
Freestone Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said Wednesday that the owners also had to pay $211 in court costs and $23,126 in restitution to the Humane Society of North Texas, but they would not face any criminal charges.
“Some of the animals are ready for adoption,” Shelby said. “For others, it will take some time to treat their injuries and illnesses.”
HSNT officials took 132 dogs, 22 chickens, 11 fish, seven goats and six chinchillas.
“The ammonia levels in the kennel where the dogs were housed were dangerous,” Shelby said in a previous news release.
A normal reading is zero, Shelby said. An alarm meter goes off at 25 parts per million and a 35 ppm reading is considered high. At the puppy mill, the meter registered 69 ppm, Shelby said.
To help
HSNT officials asked for help to care for the 178 animals seized from a Freestone County puppy mill. To help with surgeries and their recovery, donate at:
Source: Humane Society of North Texas
