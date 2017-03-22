Abduction of teen staged in Denison, sexual assault unfounded

A teen claiming she was kidnapped by three black males and then raped in some woods behind a nearby church earlier this month staged the abduction and made up the story of the sexual assault, police said Wednesday.
Breana Harmon Talbott, 18, of Denison, admitted to an investigator Tuesday evening that the report was a hoax, Police Chief Jay Burch said in a news release Wednesday.
Investigators are expected to charge Talbott with making a false report to a peace officer, a Class B misdemeanor.
“Breana Harmon Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax,” Burch said in the news release. “The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.”
Talbott could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
The investigation began on the evening of March 8 when Talbott’s fiancé reported her missing. The man told police her vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Creekmore Apartments in the 3800 block of Texoma Parkway with the driver door open and her phone, keys and a shoe nearby.
Police searched the area, but a few hours later Talbott, who was wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear, walked into a church in the 3400 block of Eisenhower Parkway and told witnesses she had been kidnapped and raped. There were cuts and scratches on her body, police said.
In an initial interview with police, Talbott claimed that she had been kidnapped as she stood near her vehicle by “three black suspects,” wearing ski masks. She told police the suspects put her in a black SUV and drove to a wooded area where two suspects raped her while the third man held her down.
She was taken to Texoma Medical Center for examination while patrol officers, detectives and a K-9 team combed the area where she said she was assaulted, gathering evidence.
Burch said that within a day or two detectives had doubts about Talbott’s allegations.
“We believe the crime scenes — from the initial “kidnapping” scene at the apartment complex to the point of Talbott’s condition when she walked into the church — were staged,” Burch said.
Talbott later admitted to an investigator that the injuries to her body were self-inflicted, and doctors who examined Talbott were unable to corroborate that she had been sexually assaulted, Burch said.
Burch apologized to those whose investigations were delayed in the past few days to focus on the case.
“It’s unfortunate a person can falsely report such a major incident in our community that wastes the time of law enforcement and needlessly puts some people in fear,” Burch said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments