Abduction of teen staged in Denison, sexual assault unfounded

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

1:28 Fort Worth Botanic Garden repairs

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:47 This is Topgolf

0:30 Fort Worth Police looking for more information in hit and run that killed 8-year-old