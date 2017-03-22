Missing Fort Worth woman found safe in Denton after restaurant disturbance

A woman missing since Feb. 8 has been found safe in Denton and was recuperating at a local hospital, her father and police said Wednesday.
Iryna Rybalchenko who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder was in John Peter Smith Hospital after Denton police detained her Monday night, her father said.
Volodymyr Rybalchenko said Wednesday that Denton police told him that his 31-year-old daughter had caused minor damage at a Denton fast-food restaurant.
Once she was identified, Denton police learned that she was missing from Fort Worth. She was brought to the Fort Worth hospital for mental evaluation.
“She’s in poor health, but she’s been found,” her father said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
Her family says she has been in need of her medications.
No one has reported seeing her. Her family had not received a telephone call or message from Iryna, who also has vision problems. And she had no cell phone, vehicle or money.
Her family had contacted authorities time after time, and they had posted fliers and asked for help on social media.
Starting in 2010 and until this year, her father said he had to put her in a hospital once and she has left home two other times.
“Recently, she feared going to her doctor appointments,” her father said in a previous interview with the Star-Telegram. “The doctors changed her medications and her anxiety level was very high.”
Her father said that his daughter could not keep her affairs in order and didn’t have any friends in the area.
The fear of doctor’s appointments was one reason she left her family’s home in the 4600 block of Matthew Drive on Feb. 6. She obtained alcohol and was picked up by police for public intoxication.
Iryna was released from jail in downtown Fort Worth on Feb. 7, but police detained her a few hours later when she shoplifted a bag of chips at Walgreens.
“The store did not want to pursue charges, and she didn’t have any identification, so the officer took her to a shelter,” her father said. “We had been looking for her and we went to downtown Fort Worth, where we stopped a bicycle officer. We gave him a description of her and he remembered her.”
Iryna’s family was told she was taken to a Fort Worth shelter and that’s where she was found.
“We brought her home,” Volodymyr Rybalchenko said. “She acted fine, and I truly believe she was going to do better. ”
Iryna was left home alone on Feb. 8, and she was gone by the time her parents came home later that day.
