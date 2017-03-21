Surprised by Fort Worth’s ‘Best in Travel’ designation?

Some Houstonians are evidently surprised to learn that Fort Worth made Money magazine’s “Best in Travel 2017” list this month.
The list comprised destinations and services that offer the best bang for the buck. The cities were gauged on average airfare cost, a week’s worth of hotel rooms, local transportation, meals and activities for two. The winners combined quality, cost and value “to provide a terrific travel experience.”
Fort Worth came in at No. 4 among U.S. destinations — no surprise to anyone who has visited or lives here.
But it was news to at least one Texas news outlet.
“Surprising Texas city lands on Money’s Best in Travel for 2017 list” reads Monday’s headline on Chron.com, the Houston Chronicle website.
No mention in the story about why it’s surprising. Because Money decided Fort Worth is a preferable destination to Houston, perhaps?
“Fort Worth offers big city arts and entertainment without the attitude or high prices of comparable metros,” Money says in its assessment of Cowtown. It mentions the Stockyards, of course, the cultural district, including the Amon Carter and Kimbell museums, Sundance Square and Bass Performance Hall. Doesn’t even get to the Botanic Garden or burgeoning Trinity River, West 7th and southside hangouts.
Total cost of a week for two? $2,281
Houston?
Well, it’s big. Traffic’s bad. It’s hot and humid most of the time. It’s layout is suspect. It’s home to the Astros, among other professional athletic teams. The occasional Super Bowl jersey gets stolen there. You do have NASA, and cool astronaut-space stuff.
There is one reason to visit, though: The Marriott Marquis Houston has a giant rooftop lazy river in the shape of Texas.
Now this is a view. @TheMarquisHOU @HouSuperBowl #khou11 pic.twitter.com/fgtoL07OGZ— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) December 27, 2016
Total cost of a hotel room alone for a week: $1,848.
You do the math.
