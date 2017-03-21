Meet the new flamingo chicks at the Fort Worth Zoo

Visitors to the Fort Worth Zoo may see a baker’s dozen newly hatched flamingo chicks.
The zoo announced Tuesday that 13 lesser flamingo chicks have hatched at the zoo’s flamingo exhibit since January.
The zoo had “little breeding success” with its lesser flamingos in their outdoor habitat for years, according to the zoo news release. But zoo staff added heating lamps and a small pool to the habitat, as well as mirrors to make it look like there were more birds, and it has hatched 196 lesser flamingo chicks since 2002.
“Lesser flamingos are extremely difficult to breed in captivity and reproduce less than any other flamingo species found in U.S. zoos,” the news release said.
The Fort Worth Zoo’s lesser flamingo breeding program is the world’s most successful, according to the news release. Lesser flamingos are listed as near-threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
