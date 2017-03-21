Hit-and-run near high school puts Fort Worth teen in hospital

A Keller Timber Creek High School student was hospitalized Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop at a crosswalk near the school.
Fort Worth police were called to Alta Vista Drive at Funnel Street in far north Fort Worth at 8:15 p.m. and found an injured 16-year-old boy, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman. The vehicle who struck him may be a gray or silver SUV.
Aaron Lancaster, a sophomore, had surgery on a broken leg, his theater director, Amanda Brundrett, tweeted.
Update on Aaron from his sweet mom #PrayersForAaron pic.twitter.com/blkhin2222— Brundrett (@Dr_Brundrett) March 21, 2017
Tuesday morning, Brundrett shared a text message from Aaron’s mother that said “Aaron had a good night” and is improving.
We are so appreciative of all the prayers and support from our Falcon Family and Theatre Family. We are thankful for you. #PrayersForAaron— TimberCreek Theatre (@TimberCallBoard) March 21, 2017
The school’s theater group is participating in a UIL theater competition Tuesday. Aaron’s classmates and area theater groups have shared messages of support for the teen, using #PrayersForAaron.
(1) High School Thespian needs our support. pic.twitter.com/MxJ0ZwamUU— Carroll Theatre (@Carroll_Theatre) March 21, 2017
As Aaron was always there for us when we needed it, let's be there for him. Wear RED on Wednesday to show your support. #PrayersForAaron— Brandon Hearrell (@Bearrell) March 21, 2017
The intersection — near five schools — has been the site of some vehicle/pedestrian collisions and a lot of near-misses, according to the city, which added a pedestrian-activated flashing light system about two years ago. More recent information about traffic at the crosswalk was not immediately available from the city.
