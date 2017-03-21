Shooting reported near downtown Fort Worth

Police are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday morning near downtown Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street, about a mile north of downtown, according to the police report.
The police report says a 911 caller said one person was shot but a police spokesman could not immediately confirm that information.
More than a dozen officers were responding, including an Air One helicopter.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
