March 21, 2017 10:35 AM

Shooting reported near downtown Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

Police are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday morning near downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street, about a mile north of downtown, according to the police report.

The police report says a 911 caller said one person was shot but a police spokesman could not immediately confirm that information.

More than a dozen officers were responding, including an Air One helicopter.

Fort Worth

