D/FW hits 92 degrees, breaking 85-year-old record

Spring arrived Monday and brought with it a record-high temperature to North Texas.
D/FW Airport reached 92 degrees, breaking the mark of 91 degrees set in 1932, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
D/FW hadn’t cracked the 90-degree barrier since 2006 and 1995 before that, said NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin.
The temperatures should cool slightly the rest of the week, with highs expected in the 80s on Tuesday. Then, on Friday, storms could move into the area, bringing heavy rain and damaging wind, Godwin said.
Monday’s heat isn’t a guarantee that temperatures the rest of the spring and into the summer will be any more warmer than usual. But, Godwin said, some National Weather Service projections are already forecasting higher-than-average temperatures in June, July and August.
