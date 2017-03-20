D/FW hits 92 degrees, breaking 85-year-old record

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

0:37 Fort Worth Police investigating deadly shooting of 22-year-old man

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

0:13 Tornado captured on video on commute home

0:28 Body found in submerged pickup in Eagle Mountain Lake may be missing Reno man

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion