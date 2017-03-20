Fort Worth turning to more electronic speed signs to slow down motorists

Fort Worth officials want motorists to slow down.
To help encourage that, the city is planning to buy 60 electronic signs that read the speed of an approaching car and display it in lights as the driver goes by.
The City Council on Tuesday night is expected to approve spending $168,336 to buy the equipment. The money to pay for the signs will come from the city’s General Gas Lease Capital Projects Fund.
The city owns a few of the signs but more are needed, said Doug Wiersig, Fort Worth’s transportation and public works director.
The signs should arrive beginning in April and will be scattered throughout the city, he said. The 30 locations already identified range from side streets to major thoroughfares, he said.
Wiersig said his department constantly hears from residents asking why something can’t be done about speeding.
The next best thing to police running radar is a driver-speed feedback sign, Wiersig said. They are effective in calming driver behavior, he said.
“It’s just like the red-light cameras,” Wiersig said. “Believe it or not, the numbers go down.”
Signs will remain in a selected spot for a couple months, and then be moved when drivers start slowing down, he said.
The electronic signs are a “soft reminder” to drivers about their speed and certainly not as intrusive or expensive as a speeding ticket, Wiersig said.
