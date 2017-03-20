Man shoots tow truck driver who was towing away his pickup in Fort Worth

A tow truck driver was shot and hospitalized early Monday morning after he was shot by the owner of the pickup he was towing, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police were called to the 5000 block of East Rosedale Street about 3:15 a.m. where they found the tow truck driver had been shot in the abdomen, said Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
The suspect remained at large several hours later, Segura said. The tow truck driver was in stable condition at the hospital.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments