Fort Worth police locate person of interest in 8-year-old’s death

Police have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run death Friday of an 8-year-old girl.
Officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police spokesman, declined to give details late Sunday other than to say the person is a 22-year-old man.
Aja Hill died after being struck by a black Dodge Charger while riding her scooter about 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Barron Lane, Segura said.
She was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she died about two hours later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows a Dodge Charger speeding through the neighborhood. Police located the vehicle early Saturday.
