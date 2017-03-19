Officials identify two who plunged to their deaths in Fort Worth wreck

Officials on Sunday identified two Navarro County people who plunged to their deaths Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident.
One victim was identified as Daniel Thornton, 29, and Whitney Cunningham, 29, both of Purdon, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. Purdon is about 90 miles southeast of Fort Worth in Navarro County.
Their bodies were found in a grassy area under a highway interchange at Interstate 20 and Interstate 35W, according to officials at the medical examiner’s office. A ruling on their deaths are pending autopsies.
The two died after they were apparently thrown from their motorcycle traveling on an overpass, police said.
The accident occurred shortly before 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Officers were dispatched to westbound Interstate 20 and southbound Interstate 35 on the accident call, according to police spokesman Daniel Segura.
Police did not release any further details.
