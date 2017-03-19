One man dead in Fort Worth shooting

A Fort Worth man was found dead Saturday night on a street after police responded to a shooting call.
The victim, identified as Ricardo Oliveros, 22, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website. Cause of his death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds.
Oliveros was found in the 300 block of North Chandler Drive, police said.
One caller to 911 reported hearing four gunshots, according to a preliminary police report. The caller did not see who fired the shots but did see a vehicle leave the neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
