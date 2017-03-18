Two plunge to their deaths in Fort Worth motorcycle accident

Two people have died after they were apparently thrown from a motorcycle traveling on Interstate 20 and Interstate 35 on Friday.
The accident occurred shortly before 5:50 p.m., according to police. Officers were dispatched to westbound Interstate 20 and southbound Interstate 35 on the accident call, according to Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
Details were not clear, but it appears that the operator and a passenger on the motorcycle were thrown over the overpass, Segura said.
It was unknown whether there was another vehicle involved in the accident, Segura said.
