Fort Worth police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal drive-by shooting

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Feb. 1.
Demond Davis was being held in the Mansfield Jail on Saturday, according to police records. Davis faces a murder charge and his bond has been set at $150,000.
A second man in Tarrant County jail is also implicated in the fatal shooting. Michael Yasmin Steen, 22, was in Tarrant County jail on Saturday. Steen, who was arrested on Feb. 14, also faces a murder charge and his bond has been set at $100,000, according to jail records.
Each man is a suspect in the slaying of Rodney Jones, 43, who was shot outside his apartment at about 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle occupied by several people drove by the apartment in the 2300 block of Hudson Street, off East Lancaster Avenue, and opened fire, striking Jones and another man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A woman was also listed as a victim on the police report, though it was unclear if she was injured.
Steen was arrested as he ran from a home in the 7400 block of Beckwood Drive, in east Fort Worth, police have said.
Steen has been convicted of felonies three times in Tarrant County, according to court records: deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and burglary of a habitation in 2012, and deadly conduct for discharging a firearm in 2014.
He received a three-year sentence for the 2012 convictions and a two-year sentence for the conviction in 2014.
Steen was first released from prison on parole in April 2013, and then released from prison on mandatory supervision in November 2015, according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice official.
This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
