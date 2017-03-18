Fort Worth girl killed in hit-and-run loved to sing

An 8-year-old girl who loved to sing and play outdoors was killed Friday afternoon by a hit-and-run suspect while riding her scooter in Fort Worth.
Aja Hill, a first grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary School in Fort Worth, was always excited about school and recently participated in the spelling bee.
“She loved school. You wouldn’t have to get her up in the morning, she’d just get up on her own,” said Peggy Lewis, Hill’s grandmother.
While on spring break, Hill was playing with her brother and cousin riding scooters near their home at the 1500 block of Barron Lane when at about 2:15 p.m. a black Dodge Charger struck her in the street, police said.
Lewis said she had gone across the street from her house to get the scooter from a neighbor and when she went to cross again, one car stopped for her and another did not.
“She was hit hard, she had so many injuries,” Lewis said.
Hill was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where the doctors did everything they could but declared her brain dead, Lewis said. She died from her injuries in pediatric intensive care about two hours later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large. Early Saturday police were able to locate the vehicle but have not made contact with the owner. Surveillance video from a nearby resident shows the Charger speeding through the neighborhood.
“It’s just so sad that someone wouldn’t stop for that baby girl,” Lewis said.
She had a beautiful smile and a cheerful chatter, always talking and singing, Lewis said. Hill and her family lived with her grandparents who said she had a servant’s heart and constantly asked what she could do to help around the house.
Hill was an active member of Meadowbrook First Baptist Church in Fort Worth where she sang in the choir. She was set to lead a praise dance at the church the night she died.
Lewis said as she remembered one of her favorite memories, “She would get up in the morning, come in the den and say, ‘I love you granny,’ and give me a great big hug and a kiss.”
