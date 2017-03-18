Girl, 8, dies after suspect struck her with car and fled in Fort Worth

An 8-year-old girl died in the hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon in Fort Worth.
When police arrived they found that Aja Hill had been struck by a black Dodge Charger while riding her scooter about 2:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Barron Lane, said Officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police spokesman.
Hill was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where she died from her injuries in pediatric intensive care about two hours later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and remains at large Saturday.
No other details were released.
