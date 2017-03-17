Fire at Fort Worth Wal-Mart warehouse being investigated as arson

Investigators believe a fire at a Wal-Mart distribution center in far north Fort Worth on Friday was arson, said Lt. Kyle Clay, fire department spokesman.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Wal-Mart warehouse at 5300 Westport Parkway, off U.S. 377, at 11:09 a.m.
By the time they arrived, a sprinkler system had mostly contained the fire, which started on a bottom shelf in the 800,000-square-foot warehouse, Clay said. The fire spread two shelves highter before it was put out.
Clay said the water damage to items in the warehouse was “significant.” No one was injured.
Arson investigators were still looking into how the fire started Friday.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments