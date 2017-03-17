Fort Worth

March 17, 2017 4:14 PM

Fire at Fort Worth Wal-Mart warehouse being investigated as arson

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Investigators believe a fire at a Wal-Mart distribution center in far north Fort Worth on Friday was arson, said Lt. Kyle Clay, fire department spokesman.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Wal-Mart warehouse at 5300 Westport Parkway, off U.S. 377, at 11:09 a.m.

By the time they arrived, a sprinkler system had mostly contained the fire, which started on a bottom shelf in the 800,000-square-foot warehouse, Clay said. The fire spread two shelves highter before it was put out.

Clay said the water damage to items in the warehouse was “significant.” No one was injured.

Arson investigators were still looking into how the fire started Friday.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos