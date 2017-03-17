Report ranks six Tarrant County cities among top healthiest housing markets in Texas

The top 10 healthiest housing markets in Texas are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a 2017 report by SmartAsset shows.
Six of the top 10 cities are in Tarrant County: Benbrook (3), North Richland Hills (4), Bedford (5), Grapevine (7), Burleson (8) and Haltom City (10). Those cities also rank among the top 60 in the nation, with Benbrook in the top 25.
The report, which included more than 2,000 markets, is based on a housing market’s stability and affordability. The amount of time homes are owned and the average monthly cost of owning a home were also considered in the rankings.
Mesquite took the top spot in Texas and ranked No. 2 overall in the nation. Statewide, Richardson (2), Farmers Branch (6) and Plano (9) also ranked in the top 10.
In North Texas, people own homes for an average of 11 to 15 years, the least being in Grapevine and the most in Mesquite.
Average days on the market range from 14 to 30, according to the report.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
