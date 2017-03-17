Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk indicted on murder charge in her death

The boyfriend of a Fort Worth woman whose remains were found in far West Texas last month has been indicted on a murder charge in her death, the Alpine Police Department announced Friday.

Robert Fabian, 26, had previously faced a charge of tampering with a corpse after Zuzu Verk’s remains were found near Alpine, where she attended Sul Ross State University.

Verk, 21, went missing in October after going over to Fabian’s apartment for a romantic dinner and a massage, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Verk is from far north Fort Worth, and she graduated from Timber Creek High School.

Fabian remained in the Brewster County Jail on Friday, and his bail amount was raised from $500,000 to $750,000, police announced.