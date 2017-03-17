Fort Worth

March 17, 2017 7:08 AM

Five hospitalized in Burleson crash that shut down I-35W

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

BURLESON

Five people are in the hospital after a rollover crash that shut down Interstate 35W in Burleson early Friday, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of I-35W just south of Bethesda Road. The male driver was taken by CareFlite to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. He was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived, said DeAnna Phillips, Burleson police spokeswoman.

A female passenger was taken by ambulance to JPS and three other passengers were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in downtown Fort Worth. Their conditions were not released.

The interstate was closed between Bethesda Road and County Road 518 for more than four hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Phillips said.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos