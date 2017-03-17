Both victims identified in fatal home invasion in southwest Fort Worth

Both men who were shot and killed Wednesday night after someone broke into a southwest Fort Worth apartment have been identified by the medical examiner.
Bryonne Suttle, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Jai Butler, 21, was taken to the hospital, where he died later Wednesday night of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.
Police were called to the apartment in the 6200 block of Finbro Court — near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard — just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found the front door kicked in and two men with gunshot wounds, police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero said.
No more information about the case was available from police Friday.
