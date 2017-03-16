Arrest made in robbery, killing of Fort Worth homeless man

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, accused of robbing and killing a homeless man earlier this month, police said.
Desmon Demon Mathis faces a charge of capital murder by terroristic threat, according to Mansfield jail records. He remained jail Thursday with his bail amount set at $50,000.
Mathis is accused in the death of Allen Plexco, 50.
Police found Plexco lying on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of East Lancaster Avenue on March 5. He had been assaulted and robbed with injuries to his face and head, said officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.
Plexco was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died the next day.
Mathis has been convicted in Tarrant County several times, including for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and theft, according to court records.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments