5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in hand in east Fort Worth, police say

A 5-year-old boy accidentally fired a gun and shot himself in the hand Thursday afternoon in east Fort Worth, police said.
A 911 caller told police about 10:40 a.m. that the 5-year-old boy accidentally fired a .22-caliber pistol at Chestnut Ridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Nicole Street, according to the police report.
The boy was taken with minor injuries to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
Police did not release any more details.
