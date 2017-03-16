Fort Worth apartment fire displaced 22 people, officials say

Officials said 22 people were displaced after a fire started in the attic of an apartment complex in east Fort Worth early Thursday.
Eight Fort Worth Fire Department units arrived at the scene about 6:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the second story of La Hacienda Apartments in the 4700 block of East Lancaster Avenue, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, fire department spokesman.
The fire was quickly contained and found to have started in the attic above the second story. About seven units were damaged by smoke and water, Falkner said. The damage left 14 adults and eight children displaced.
Working Apt Fire. 4700 blk E Lancaster. HEAVY SMOKE from 2nd floor. @NBCDFW @CBSDFW @wfaachannel8 @FOX4— FWfirefighters (@FWfirefighters) March 16, 2017
The apartment complex will move some of those people into three open units and the American Red Cross was assisting the others.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments