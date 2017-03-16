Fort Worth

Two men dead after possible home invasion in southwest Fort Worth

By Mark David Smith

FORT WORTH

Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night during an apparent home invasion at a southwest Fort Worth apartment, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Finbro Court just before 10 p.m. Wednesday to find the front door kicked in and two men with gunshot wounds, according to police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No information about their identities was immediately available, and no information about any suspects could be released early Thursday, Povero said.

