Lawsuit: Fort Worth police neglected medical care of woman who died from eating drugs

Representatives of a woman who died after ingesting at least two baggies of methamphetamine filed a wrongful-death lawsuit Wednesday against Fort Worth police.
The lawsuit states that Alisha Trevino, a 25-year-old Springtown woman, had a right to medical care and treatment so that her life could be saved. The lawsuit claims that Fort Worth police officers neglected to address Trevino’s medical needs promptly.
The lawsuit says that Trevino and her boyfriend were transporting methamphetamine to a game room on April 15, 2015, on Benbrook Highway while they were being watched by narcotics and gang officers.
The vehicle they were in was pulled over about 8:10 p.m. for a broken brake light in the 4300 block of Bonnie Drive, the lawsuit states. Officer Thomas Hauck recognized Trevino from a 2013 arrest during which jailers located methamphetamine that Trevino had hid in her buttocks, the lawsuit said.
Police searched the vehicle with a canine and found methamphetamine in a woman’s purse. Police asked Trevino for a statement but she refused. Officers requested that a female officer come to search Trevino about 9:15 p.m. but canceled that request a few minutes later, arrested Trevino and decided that she would be searched when she got to jail, according to the lawsuit.
Around that time, Trevino began to vomit in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, shake, and thrust her hips from side to side and forward. Trevino told officers that she was having a seizure and felt sick.
Trevino eventually stopped moving, and officers saw foam coming out of her mouth, the lawsuit said. Emergency medical personnel arrived about 10:45 p.m. and found Trevino limp and unresponsive, with her legs hanging out the passenger door, the lawsuit stated.
Brain scans taken at the hospital indicated that Trevino had brain damage from a lack of oxygen, the lawsuit stated. Trevino was removed from life support and died April 17, 2015, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
During her autopsy, two plastic baggies were found in Trevino’s stomach that tested positive for methamphetamine, the lawsuit stated.
Fort Worth officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The city of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth police officers Jacob S. Hinz, Thomas Hauck, Matthew McMeans, C. McAnulty, D. Koplin, J. Garcia and Sean R. LaCroix are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
