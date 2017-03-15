Fort Worth makes Money magazine’s ‘Best U.S. Destinations’ list

Perhaps a staycation is in order.
Money magazine released its “Best U.S. Destinations” list this week and Fort Worth checked in at No. 4, ahead of Albuquerque, N.M., and a spot behind Bar Harbor, Maine. St. Augustine, Fla., topped the rankings.
Cowtown earned credit for its “big city arts and entertainment without the attitude or high prices of comparable metros,” the magazine said. The Stockyards were mentioned, of course, but also the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Kimbell Art Museum and Bass Performance Hall.
And Fort Worth is affordable, too, with a week’s cost for two people at $2,281, according to the magazine’s estimate. Only Albuquerque ($2,194), Ann Arbor, Mich. ($2,085) and Las Vegas ($2,172) were cheaper options on the list of 10 cities.
Here’s how Money formed the rankings.
Ryan Osborne
