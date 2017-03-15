Fort Worth makes Money magazine’s ‘Best U.S. Destinations’ list

30:32 Officer Down Pause

0:34 2-year-old reported missing found in pond

0:43 2 killed in head-on crash in Kaufman County

1:22 Typhenie Johnson disappearance

2:34 Fort Worth Zoo in midst of $100 million expansion

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

1:25 How to save yourself from drowning

0:28 Body found in submerged pickup in Eagle Mountain Lake may be missing Reno man