23-year-old man killed in south Fort Worth shooting, police say

A 23-year-old man died in a shooting early Wednesday in south Fort Worth, police said.
Officers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to the 4700 block of Westcreek Drive, where they found Moses Prieto lying wounded in the street, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Prieto was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:04 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Detectives were still investigating. No arrests had been made.
Ryan Osborne
