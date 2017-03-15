Chinchillas among 178 animals seized at Freestone County puppy mill

Dozens of animals seized at a puppy mill last week were on the road to recovery Wednesday, an official with the Humane Society of North Texas said.
Authorities estimated 178 animals, including 132 dogs, were seized from the puppy mill near Buffalo, about 130 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
Information on the status of the owners was not available Wednesday.
Officials were alerted to animals living in filthy and inhumane conditions by authorities with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which made an inspection.
A Freestone County deputy and officials with the Humane Society of North Texas seized the animals Friday.
HSNT officials took 132 dogs, 22 chickens, 11 fish, seven goats and six chinchillas.
“The ammonia levels in the kennel where the dogs were housed were dangerous,” HSNT executive director Sandy Shelby said Wednesday in a news release.
A normal reading is zero, Shelby said. An alarm meter goes off at 25 parts per million and a 35 ppm reading is considered high. At the puppy mill, the meter registered 69 ppm, Shelby said.
One dog had a broken jaw, another had a broken leg and many have upper respiratory infections, Shelby said. Dozens are either pregnant or nursing young puppies.
The animals are being cared for at the humane society, and when they are legally awarded to the organization, they will be put up for adoption, Shelby said.
