‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Officer remembers the pain of a year ago

Moments after he was shot five times by a wanted fugitive, Fort Worth Police Officer Matt Pearce struggles to let other police officers know where — and who — he is.
“Blue, I’m blue!” he keeps saying, meaning that he’s a police officer, trying to yell it loud enough to reach another officer with a gun drawn on his feet.
“When I realized that (it was an officer), and I was pointing my gun at him, I almost dropped my pistol,” Officer James Minter says in a new video that is giving people a first-person look at the shooting of Pearce — from his perspective.
The Fort Worth Police Department released the half-hour documentary Wednesday morning, the 1-year anniversary of the shooting that left Pearce gasping for air in a mesquite bush with seven gunshot wounds and a four percent chance of survival.
Pearce says in the video that morning started like any other, and he even jokingly told another officer he expected a slow day at work.
The video includes new interviews and previously unreleased body and dash cam footage, and police radio traffic, from the beginning of the chase of wanted fugitive Ed R. McIver and his son, Ed McIver Jr.
On March 15, 2016, police spotted them in a silver Ford Escape near Interstate 30 and Hulen Street. In the video, responding officers are warned the suspects were considered armed and dangerous, and had made threats to law enforcement.
Dash cam video shows the McIvers refusing to pull over for police in a parking lot, instead leading them on a chase into Pearce’s beat area. He joins the chase, as the Escape drives at high speeds, sometimes the wrong way on multiple roads.
After the Escape leaves the interstate and goes across a grassy hill, Pearce takes the next exit and catches up with the suspect vehicle. He is now the lead officer on the chase.
Eventually, the Escape comes to a stop and the suspects jump out, running in different directions into a heavily wooded area. Pearce gives chase, ordering them to stop.
The elder McIver jumps a barbed wire fence that holds Pearce up for a moment because of the police gear he is wearing.
He tries to use a fence post to jump over, but he loses his balance and falls. Before he can get up, Pearce sees McIver standing close by, aiming a gun at him.
He opens fire on Pearce. The officer, in great pain, reaches for his gun and fires several times in McIver’s direction.
“I got off about 10 rounds, and the shooting stopped,” Pearce says during an interview in the video.
Pearce tries to call for help on his radio, but it doesn’t work. The shadow of McIver looms over him.
He shoots Pearce one more time, this time in the face. He falls face-down into the mesquite bush, and decides to play dead.
“I couldn’t breathe hardly, I couldn’t talk,” Pearce says in the video.
As more officers respond, an officer sees McIver, shoots him and kills him. The officers, unaware Pearce was shot, look for the younger McIver, who is later caught.
Minter sees dark shoes from behind some brush, and thinks they belong to the other suspect, not Pearce. He shouts at him to show him his hands and threatens to kill him before he hears Pearce call out “Blue, I’m blue!”
As Minter calls in that an officer is down, he approaches and says, “Where you hit, Matt?”
“Everywhere,” Pearce says. “Everywhere.”
Five bullets had ripped through his body, creating seven gunshot wounds. He had a collapsed lung, a punctured diaphragm, a shattered right femur, a broken jaw, damage to his liver and spleen and a nicked aorta.
He had a four percent chance of survival.
Pearce was rushed to the hospital and into the operating room.
He spent a month in ICU and another month in the hospital before he was released. After seven more months of therapy, he returned to work on limited duty.
Last week, in the documentary, Pearce returns to the scene of the shooting for the first time since it happened. Gunshots from a nearby shooting range are heard.
Pearce, still recovering, hopes to return to “doing the job I love” soon.
This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
