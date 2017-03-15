Fort Worth

March 15, 2017 10:09 AM

Burglar takes weed eater, baby clothes, fishing gear from Fort Worth home

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police have released photographs of a man who detectives believe has broken into the same house twice this month in the Ridglea North neighborhood.

Detectives appealed for help identifying the burglar, who is in his mid-50s.

The photographs came from a surveillance camera that captured images of the suspect.

The most recent burglary occurred March 7 when a burglar broke into a home and took items such as a mower, weed eater, air compressor, brown leather chaps, baby clothes, a television and fishing rods and reels.

The same home was burglarized March 4.

The burglar is a white man wearing white shoes, round glasses, a black North Face jacket and a black Texas Motor Speedway baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4729.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos