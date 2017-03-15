Missing 2-year-old Fort Worth boy dies after he was found in pond

A 2-year-old Fort Worth boy who was found in a pond soon after he was reported missing died late Tuesday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police were called to an apartment in the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and were told 2-year-old Christopher Hser was missing, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Police began searching the area and soon found the missing child in a pond a couple of blocks away, Pollozani said. The boy was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Christopher was pronounced dead at the hospital late Tuesday night, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Pollozani said the father was at a convenience store and the mother was using the restroom when the boy left the apartment.
Fort Worth’s Crimes Against Children unit is investigating, Pollozani said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
