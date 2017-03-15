Missing 2-year-old Fort Worth boy dies after he was found in pond

1:22 Typhenie Johnson disappearance Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

2:34 Fort Worth Zoo in midst of $100 million expansion

0:53 FBI Mannequin Challenge - blurred faces and all

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

0:31 New weather satellite shows flashes where tornadoes touched down in Texas