Fort Worth police officer accused of having sex with 16-year-old boy resigns

0:50 Fire destroys commercial building in Johnson County Pause

1:22 Typhenie Johnson disappearance

2:34 Fort Worth Zoo in midst of $100 million expansion

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

2:18 Texas Motor Speedway unveiled new track pavement

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura