Fort Worth police officer accused of having sex with 16-year-old boy resigns

A Fort Worth police officer accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy he met through Craigslist resigned last week, a police spokesman said.
David Brintnell, 43, was arrested earlier this month by Arlington police.
He was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony, according to Tarrant County court records.
According to his arrest warrant affidavit, the victim’s mother reported to police on Nov. 7 that her son had sex with a man he met through Craigslist.
The victim told police that he sneaked out of his house early that morning to meet Brintnell at his apartment where they had a sexual encounter.
A check of the victim’s internet history showed that he viewed a Craigslist ad about 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 that was posted in the “men seeking men” section of the website, the affidavit said.
The ad came from an IP address that matched one associated with Brintnell’s AT&T account.
Phone records also showed that Brintnell and the victim called each other the same day.
Police interviewed Brintnell in January. He said he responded to Craigslist ads but declined to answer additional questioning, the affidavit said.
The victim told police he had met several men through a Craigslist ad he posted and that he told the men he was 18, not 16.
Brintnell was arrested on March 2. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail the same day.
Brintnell joined the Fort Worth Police Department in September, according to the Texas Tribune government employees database. The department did not respond to requests for further information about Brintnell.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
