Five tips for visiting the Fort Worth Zoo on its busiest day

Chances are good that a huge crowd will descend on the Fort Worth Zoo on Wednesday during spring break.
Here’s why:
The forecast calls for a temperature of 69 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. It’s half-price Wednesday at the zoo. And, the zoo is one of the top 10 in the country, according to a USA Today survey.
“Inclement weather always affects us,” Fort Worth Zoo spokeswoman Alexis Wilson said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “But we don’t expect that on Wednesday.”
Half-price Wednesdays are available all year, but a big crowd traditionally shows up for spring break. The record is 26,370 people, which happened over spring break 2013.
Five tips for your visit:
1. Take the Safari Shuttle to avoid traffic and parking hassles. The shuttle is operated by the Fort Worth Transportation Authority. The Safari Shuttle, which runs through Sunday, goes from the Intermodal Transportation Center, 1000 Jones St. downtown, and drops passengers off at the zoo’s main entrance. Zoo visitors are also encouraged to take the TRE to the downtown station to catch the shuttle.
Round-trip tickets: $3.50 for adults, $1.75 for children 18 and under and seniors 65 and older (with transit agency reduced ID card), free for children 5 and under.
For more details, call the transportation authority’s customer service line at 817-215-8600.
2. If you must drive, be patient or seek alternate routes to the zoo. Traffic will be heavy on University Drive and Interstate 30 at the University exit. Parking per vehicle is $5 in lots near University Drive and Colonial Parkway. Off-duty Fort Worth police and zoo staff will be on site directing traffic.
3. Buy tickets online to save time. Fort Worth Zoo admission tickets can be purchased both online and at the gate. Prices for Wednesday only are $7 for adults, $5 for children (3-12) and $5 for seniors 65 and older.
When getting tickets online, make sure they’re for Wednesday only. Zoo officials also noted that it could take 30 minutes to get online tickets.
Generally, zoo officials have five ticket lines, but this week there are 12. “Spring break is not a surprise to us,” Wilson said. “We are very well-prepared.”
4. Gus is a year older. He is the zoo’s first-ever western lowland gorilla baby. He’s at the World of Primates exhibit.
5. There are plenty of animals for everyone to see. The zoo has a full pride of lions, which includes an adult male, two adult females and three cubs. The zoo’s elephant calves continue to grow.
The zoo has about 7,000 animals representing more than 500 species in 12 exhibit areas, including Meerkat Mounds, African Savannah and Asian Falls.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
