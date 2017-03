1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth Pause

2:18 Texas Motor Speedway unveiled new track pavement

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:37 Asthma 411 program helps students with asthma

1:25 How to save yourself from drowning

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

3:01 Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson speaks to Rotarians about her first year in office

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation