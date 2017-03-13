Fort Worth

March 13, 2017 3:34 PM

Second person dies from injuries suffered in Cleburne wreck

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

CLEBURNE

A second person died Monday morning from injuries suffered in a weekend crash involving a van and a tractor-trailer on a farm road, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Gary Dempsey, 33, of Lufkin who died at 10:03 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

On Sunday, Honey Reavis, 30, of Nacogdoches, died at the scene of the wreck.

The wreck occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Farm Road 1434 at U.S. 67.

Reavis was driving west when her van entered the intersection and was hit by a northbound 1997 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN THIS VIDEO:

Two die in wrong-way wreck in Dallas

Two people were killed in a wrong-way wreck south of downtown Dallas just after midnight Monday. The wreck happened on Cedar Crest Boulevard over the Trinity River.

Star-Telegram

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos