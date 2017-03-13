Second person dies from injuries suffered in Cleburne wreck

A second person died Monday morning from injuries suffered in a weekend crash involving a van and a tractor-trailer on a farm road, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Gary Dempsey, 33, of Lufkin who died at 10:03 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.
On Sunday, Honey Reavis, 30, of Nacogdoches, died at the scene of the wreck.
The wreck occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Farm Road 1434 at U.S. 67.
Reavis was driving west when her van entered the intersection and was hit by a northbound 1997 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer. The truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN THIS VIDEO:
Comments