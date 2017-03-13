2017 Voters Guide: Fort Worth City Council candidates on the May 6 ballot

1:31 North Texas teachers head to Austin to lobby lawmakers Pause

1:52 SXSW 2017: Bill Pullman remembers friend Bill Paxton

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

0:45 What are the healthcare needs in Tarrant County?

1:15 Fort Worth police honor slain Little Elm detective

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:05 Planned Parenthood Votes reps challenge John Kasich at SC rally