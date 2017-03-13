Fairmount signs welcome residents ‘no matter where you are from’

A simple message has become a popular sign in Fort Worth’s Fairmount neighborhood: “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”
About 150 of the signs — each with the welcoming message in English, Spanish and Arabic — have been sold since one was spotted on Facebook, Fairmount Neighborhood Association member Betty Spitzberg told WFAA-TV. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the nonprofit Fairmount Community Library.
Similar signs have popped up in other cities across the country, according to NPR.
In Fort Worth, Spitzberg said the signs are timely, with nationwide tensions high.
“We want people to know they’re welcome here, they feel safe here and it’s OK,” she told WFAA.
Many immigrants have expressed anxiety over recent immigration policies, including in Fort Worth. Last month, Fort Worth school board trustees passed a resolution declaring the district “welcoming and safe” for all students, regardless of their immigration status.
The Fairmount signs are being sold here for $8.50.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments