For North Texas allergy sufferers, it’s one long ‘FrankenSeason’

Fort Worth allergist James Haden calls it “FrankenSeason.”
That’s his term for the never-ending pollens that make allergy sufferers have sneezing fits, watery eyes and sore throats across North Texas.
Monday’s pollen count found high amounts of maple, mulberry and oak with a moderate amount of juniper, also known as mountain cedar, still in the air.
“Mild winter temperatures with good rainfall leads to prolonged cedar season, an early spring and a melding of disparate pollen seasons into one pollen ‘FrankenSeason’ — such as now, where we have winter, spring and summer pollens in the air simultaneously,” Haden said.
Not all of the spring allergies have kicked in yet.
While grass showed up in Monday’s pollen count, it will really get going later this spring.
“The early spring is about deciduous trees — we had good rain last year which built up the biomass in trees,” said Fort Worth allergist Bob Lanier. “It should be a big year — but it’s more associated with last year’s rain. The grasses are more important for what is happening this year.”
For those that ended up feeling sick all winter, it may be time to consider more than just the usual regimen of over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays.
“As pollen seasons last longer and people’s requirements for routine medications begins to fill more of the year, it makes more and more sense to think about allergy shots to definitively diminish allergic sensitivity, reduce days with allergy symptoms, reduce allergy-exacerbated conditions such as asthma, and reduce requirements for allergy medications in general,” Haden said.
