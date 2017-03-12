Two with gunshot wounds show up at Fort Worth hospital

A dispute between several intoxicated family members left two people wounded Sunday morning, police said.
Police responded to John Peter Smith Hospital after officials alerted officers that two people showed up in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
The victims included a 14-year-old female and an adult male.
Officers with the gang unit responded to the shooting call shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the hospital.
Through interviews, officers determined that the shooting occurred in the area of the 1000 block of W. Spurgeon St.
Police believe shots were fired during a fight in the area.
The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and officers are attempting to identify the gunman.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
