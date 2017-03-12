Fort Worth

March 12, 2017 11:03 AM

Two with gunshot wounds show up at Fort Worth hospital

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A dispute between several intoxicated family members left two people wounded Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to John Peter Smith Hospital after officials alerted officers that two people showed up in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

The victims included a 14-year-old female and an adult male.

Officers with the gang unit responded to the shooting call shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the hospital.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subjects because they might be armed and dangerous.

Through interviews, officers determined that the shooting occurred in the area of the 1000 block of W. Spurgeon St.

Police believe shots were fired during a fight in the area.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are attempting to identify the gunman.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos