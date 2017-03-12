Fort Worth

One killed in Cleburne traffic crash

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

CLEBURNE

A Nacogdoches woman died early Sunday in a traffic crash on a farm road, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

The wreck occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1434 at US 67.

The victim was identified as Honey Reavis, 30, of Nacogdoches, who was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m, according to medical examiner’s website. Nacogdoches is in East Texas, about 221 miles from Cleburne.

Officials said Reavis died at the scene.

Police had not released any details of the accident.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

