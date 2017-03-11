Officials identify passenger in fatal crash on Loop 820

One of the two men who died in a fatal crash on Friday involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer has been identified by authorities.
David Flores, 25, the passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead about 3:15 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website. The medical examiner listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.
The identity of the second victim has not been released.
The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Southwest Loop 820, between Bryant Irvin Road and Winscott Road.
A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck were traveling westbound when they collided near the exit to Winscott Road, according to a police news release.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the press release said.
The highway was closed in both directions as four MedStar ambulances and a Careflite helicopter responded to the scene.
