Officials identify man who bled to death trying to crawl out broken window

A suspect who bled to death after reportedly trying to crawl out a broken window has been identified as a Fort Worth man.
Damian Jackson, 27, died at 3:35 a.m. outside a home in the 2900 block of Country Creek Lane, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. Police initially received reports about 2:30 a.m. of a prowler trying to open the doors of multiple homes in the neighborhood.
Police arrived to find Jackson dead in the yard. It is unknown if he was under the influence of anything.
#BREAKING: A man has died just outside a home in far South Fort Worth. Police had been called to the scene on a prowler call. pic.twitter.com/mi6AHFcolh— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 10, 2017
Emergency personnel searched him for gunshot wounds when they found cuts that they believe came from him trying to crawl through a broken window, police said. Blood was also found on the window and blinds of the home.
The incident is under investigation.
