Note from convicted Fort Worth robber said: ‘Don’t be a hero or you will die.’

A jury convicted a 57-year-old Fort Worth man in four bank robberies on Friday.
Waymon Scott McLaughlin will remain in federal custody until sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 8, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. McLaughlin’s trial lasted five days, the release said.
Each bank robbery count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine, the release said. McLaughlin was a suspect in at least six bank robberies, police said.
On Dec. 30, 2015, McLaughlin walked into a First Convenience Bank in the 8400 block of Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth carrying a FedEx envelope, according to authorities.
McLaughlin reached into the envelope and pulled out a note which he handed to a bank teller. The note said: “This is a robbery, not a joke give me 100’s and 50’s don’t be a hero or you will die...”
The bank teller complied and the robber escaped on foot, according to a previously sealed federal complaint.
The next day McLaughlin walked into the First Convenience Bank in the 2500 block of Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie, and handed the teller a note from a FedEx envelope which read: “This is a robbery don’t be a hero, 100’s and 50’s.”
This bank teller also complied with the robber’s demands, the complaint said.
A caller who wished to remain anonymous identified the robber as McLaughlin in January and said that McLaughlin had been bragging about robbing banks and that he admitted to the robbery on December 30, the complaint said.
On March 23, Fort Worth police issued a news release describing a suspected bank robber who wore a surgical mask and sunglasses. The man was suspected of robbing First Convenience Banks on Anderson Boulevard and in Grand Prairie.
On May 6, McLaughlin went into the First Convenience Bank in the 3500 block of Alta Mesa Boulevard wearing a surgical mask. McLaughlin reached into a FedEx envelope and handed a note to the teller which read: “give me the money from your drawers if you want to keep your friends, co-workers, and family safe. I will kill you if you don’t give me your money!”
The teller gave McLaughlin the money and he left the bank, according to the complaint. McLaughlin was convicted Friday of robbing Alta Mesa Boulevard bank a second time on May 27, the release said.
On May 20, McLaughlin went into a Woodforest Bank in the 2200 block of Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie, this time wearing a green vest and a surgical mask and presented a similar note. Again, the teller complied.
But this time the teller slipped McLaughlin a tracking device while handing him the money. Authorities picked up the tracking signal and began pursuit of a black Nissan Altima that was registered to McLaughlin.
The Altima evaded officers and a short time later, the tracker ceased transmitting its location, the complaint said.
But officers were able to track down the vehicle and impounded it, the complaint said. A search warrant was obtained on May 27 and authorities found clothing items that McLaughlin used as disguises for his bank robberies, the complaint said.
While the vehicle was being searched, authorities were alerted that a bank robbery in the 6700 block of West Vickery Boulevard inside a Walmart had just occurred. The robber reached into a FedEx envelope and presented a note to the teller demanding money.
Authorities obtained surveillance footage from the Walmart and saw McLaughlin get into a white Nissan Altima, and then tracked that Altima to a Valero Gas Station, where they took McLaughlin into custody. McLaughlin was carrying a FedEx envelope with a robbery note inside when he was apprehended, the complaint said.
The white Altima that dropped McLaughlin off at the gas station was traced to a Knight’s Inn in the 5200 block of Southeast Loop 820. The Altima’s owners were staying in a room there. Authorities searched the room and found $3,200 in cash. Two women in the room had a total of $526 in cash, the complaint said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
