Fort Worth

March 10, 2017 2:56 PM

Major accident kills 2, shuts down Interstate 20 in Benbrook

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

BENBROOK

An accident on Interstate 20 in Benbrook killed two people Friday afternoon and shut down the highway in both directions, Benbrook police Chief James Mills said.

The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. between Bryant Irvin Road and Winscott Road. Four MedStar ambulances and a Careflite helicopter responded to the scene, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

Fort Worth police and fire crews were also on the scene. Officer Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman, said the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

