Major accident kills 2, shuts down Interstate 20 in Benbrook

An accident on Interstate 20 in Benbrook killed two people Friday afternoon and shut down the highway in both directions, Benbrook police Chief James Mills said.
The wreck happened about 2:30 p.m. between Bryant Irvin Road and Winscott Road. Four MedStar ambulances and a Careflite helicopter responded to the scene, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.
All lanes closed east and westbound I-20 in #FortWorth between Bellaire Dr. S. and Winscott Rd due to accident. Alt. route encouraged.— TxDOT Fort Worth (@TxDOTFTWPIO) March 10, 2017
Fort Worth police and fire crews were also on the scene. Officer Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman, said the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck.
