Woman surprised by bill from court says sister used identity

A 25-year-old Weatherford woman faces charges after her sister found out she used her identity when she was issued a public intoxication citation in Fort Worth, according to a police report.
When Angelina Parsons was given a citation at a bar on a public intoxication offense Feb. 18, she is accused of using the name Cheyenne Scheu, which is that of her 24-year-old sister, the Fort Worth police report said.
Scheu, who told police she hasn’t spoken to her sister in years, found out about the incident when she received a letter in the mail notifying her of a warrant in the city of Fort Worth, according to the police report.
When Scheu, of Collin County, looked up the citation number online, she found a fee of $390 and called police to notify them of the situation and press charges, the report said. She told police the two of them look alike.
Parsons was arrested by Fort Worth police Thursday about 2:15 p.m. and may face a charge of failure to identify and identity theft. She was previously arrested on charges of non-public prostitution last year in Harris County and in 2014 for theft of more than $500, records show.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
