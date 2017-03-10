Suspect bleeds to death after allegedly crawling out broken window in Fort Worth

A burglary suspect bled to death early Friday after reportedly trying to crawl out a broken window in south Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police initially received a prowler call saying a man had tried to open the front door of a home about 3:20 a.m. at the 3000 block of Country Creek Lane. Several other reports were made about the suspect banging on doors trying to get in, police said.
Police arrived to find the suspect dead in the yard. It is unknown if he was under the influence of anything.
#BREAKING: A man has died just outside a home in far South Fort Worth. Police had been called to the scene on a prowler call. pic.twitter.com/mi6AHFcolh— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 10, 2017
Emergency personnel searched the suspect for gunshot wounds when they found cuts that they believe came from him trying to crawl through a broken window, police said. Blood was also found on the window and blinds of the home.
The incident is under investigation.
