Body found in Eagle Mountain Lake was that of a man missing since February.

Tarrant County officials have identified a body found near Eagle Mountain Marina on Wednesday as Jim Bob Cook, 56, of Reno, a man authorities had been searching for since February.
The body was identified after it was examined by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a news release from the Azle Police Department.
Cook was last seen at an Italian restaurant on Feb. 8.
Cook’s body was pulled from his mud-covered pickup near the Eagle Mountain Marina Wednesday afternoon, after an officer with the Tarrant Regional Water District used a sonar device to search an area around the lake’s shore.
The pickup was under about eight feet of water and about 25 feet from the shore, according to Rick Pippens, Azle police chief.
An autopsy to discover the manner and cause of death is pending, the release said. Police are closing the missing person’s case, the release said.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Cook on the loss of their loved one,” Pippins said. “We will continue to support the family in any way we can and of course, offer our assistance to the TRWD Police Department as they continue the investigation into the death of Mr. Cook.”
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Worth police and the Azle Fire Department assisted in the search for Cook, the release said.
